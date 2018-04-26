NFL Draft 2018: Colts Select Quenton Nelson - G

Height: 6’ 5”

Weight: 325 lbs

With the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts have selected guard Quenton Nelson out of Notre Dame.

Nelson was easily considered throughout the NFL as the top offensive lineman in this draft. Walter Football calls Nelson the “most talented and polished offensive lineman in the 2018 NFL Draft class” and a safe pick.

Nelson excels in run blocking and pass protection and some project that he could be one of the best guards in the NFL early in his career. If you look at NFL.com’s list of strengths and weaknesses, there’s a clear advantage to the positives, with the negatives starting to feel like searching for anything to say.

All of that is good. Great even. The Colts could definitely use a stud along the O-Line, someone who there is no question week in and week out if he’ll perform. There’s really no question about Nelson’s qualifications.

It’s just wondering if he’s worth taking at six overall. The Colts defense is in dire need of a defensive difference maker. With LB Roquan Smith and others available, it’s tough to get too excited about a safe pick like Nelson.

Instead, Nelson comes in to fill in the massive gap the Colts continually have on their offensive line.

The Colts, sitting at 6 overall after trading down with the Jets, just missed out on being able to select Bradley Chubb who went to Denver at pick number 5. According to Ian Rapoport, the trade talks just didn’t heat up enough to get the Colts to trade down. (Minutes later, Buffalo traded up to pick number 7, but they didn’t part with both of their first round picks, which might have been a decider for the Colts.)

Nelson likely slots right into a starting guard spot on the offensive line. Whichever side Jack Mewhort doesn’t play end up playing on. Considering the chemistry Mewhort has shown with Anthony Castonzo in the past, I’d expect Mewhort to the left and Nelson to the right. With how shaky that turnstile of a right tackle position has looked over the last few years, having a top tier guard to help that side might go a long way.

The sarcastic question everyone is thinking is: “How does Nelson help stop New England from scoring 40+?” Answer: It doesn’t.

But, hopefully, it gets (a healthy) Andrew Luck and the Colts one step closer to scoring just as much.

Twitter reaction:

With the 3rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Guard Quenton Nelson, the 37th pick, the 49th pick, and a 2019 2nd round pick. No too shabby. — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) April 27, 2018

Quenton Nelson is a need, yes. But he's an offensive guard. At 6 overall. In a class that's deep at interior OL. When you have, like, 3 players on your defense. — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) April 27, 2018

The #Colts did not get enough trade action… and take #ND G Quenton Nelson. He was the top player on some boards. Nothing more important than protecting Andrew Luck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018