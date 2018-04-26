R2G1 QUICK CAP: Pens Take Game 1 And It's Already Time To Drink Grant Paulsen's Tears

Don’t get me wrong, the Penguins had no business being in this one throughout the first ten minutes. In fact, it was so out of hand at times I was almost rooting for it to be a quick blowout just so I could turn on the NFL Draft (Gary Bettman is a fucking idiot for scheduling this game the same day as the draft, btw) and watch the Browns draft the fourth-rated QB first overall (LOLOLOLOL). I mean, Christ, before you could even put your hand down your pants to scratch your balls (or twat, we’re an equal opportunity blog, FYI), the Pens turned the puck over to Ovechkin who promptly fed that wing-flapping asshole, Evgeny Kuznetsov, with a one-timer to make it 1-0 Caps at 19:43. Not an ideal start (also, shoutout to me for posting the official scoring time and doing the math correctly). Then, about two minutes later, Ovi missed an absolute gimme by a mile.

The best goal scorer of our generation misses one by a Vegas block. pic.twitter.com/B1HuxAgan9 — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 26, 2018

This would turn out to be a huge moment in this game. If Ovechkin buries that puck, the Caps most likely win this game. Buttttttt he didn’t. And that’s typically been the difference between these Pens-Caps series over the last three years. When the Penguins get their opportunities, they capitalize on them. When the Capitals gets their opportunities, well, they do shit like this:

Doesn’t matter how many more shots or hits you have than the Penguins, if you don’t bury opportunities like these you’re never going to get out of the second round of the playoffs.

#Caps out-shoot #Pens 34-25, out-hit them 44-24, took a 2-0 lead and lose the game 3-2 in regulation. Multiple deflection goals did-in the #Caps. They trail the series 1-0. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 27, 2018

In the meantime, just when you thought Braden Holtby looked like a brick wall that couldn’t be beaten throughout the first 40 minutes of play, the Pens ultimately broke him down just like they always do. Three unanswered goals in the third courtesy of Horny, Sid, and Playoff Jake paired with Conn Smythe-level goaltending from Matt Murray turned out to be the difference maker in game #1.

Hornqvist runs the Jultz in your town, deflecting home a Schultz shot to cut the lead in half pic.twitter.com/ZxsMpMi4GG — habitual linestepper (@G_Off817) April 27, 2018

Sidney Crosby is eliter than Braden Holtby. pic.twitter.com/077LEhUEcZ — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 27, 2018

Guentzel makes it three goals in 4:49 and @granthpaulsen has vomited all over himself. 3-2 Pens. pic.twitter.com/wtIityZHVM — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 27, 2018

Matt Murray, folks. That's why he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/FG8Tys78db — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 27, 2018

Ball game. 3-2 Pens.

A few notes:

The 4th line was absolute mud tonight.

The Penguins fourth line didn't even attempt a shot on net. Zero shot attempts for the game. That unit was on the ice for about 9:00 and didn't send one puck towards the net. Buried defensively, to boot. Big concern moving forward, right there. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) April 27, 2018

The Penguins as a whole didn’t exactly have a stellar performance tonight, yet they still won (see above re: Pens capitalizing on opportunities). There’s no way they play this poorly in Game 2.

Geno participated in the morning skate this morning, which I’m assuming means there’s a good chance he plays on Sunday.

Evgeni Malkin was ruled out for tonight’s game, but he is still participating in morning skate in a non-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/PQ8n2rgwQk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 26, 2018

Hagelin did not skate this morning.

Pens fans took over the steps. Again. Such a beautiful visual that will never, ever get old. Caps fans are so defeated at this point that they even agree with our chants.

And that’ll do it for Game 1. Stay tuned for the full recap in the am from Geoff (@G_Off817) per usual.

Go Pens.

