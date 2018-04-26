Rudy Gobert tweet from 2014 may have predicted how Thunder-Jazz will end

Rudy Gobert may be able to predict the future, as we recently learned.

Gobert, who caused the momentum in Wednesday’s game against the Thunder to completely shift after picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter.

The Jazz had a 65-46 lead when Gobert exited the game. When he re-entered in the fourth quarter, the Thunder had somehow come away with a 88-87 lead. It was all downhill after that.

Still, the Jazz have a chance to close out the series at home in Game 6, and maybe that’s how they would’ve wanted it. It could also be how Gobert predicted the series to go before it even began. Check out this ominous tweet from 2014.

Thunder in utah 👀 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 29, 2014

So Jazz are a lock to win in Game 6, then, right?