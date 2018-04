Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier provided a powerful moment at the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Shazier, who has been recovering from spinal stabilization surgery, walked out to the stage with his fiancee, Michelle. He was then met by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the podium, where he announced the Steelers’ first-round selection (Terrell Edmunds).

What a moment as Ryan Shazier walks out to announce the Steelers' pick of Terrell Edmunds pic.twitter.com/0GvrRAOaBs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2018

It’s great to see Shazier continuing to walk on his own power. We wish him well in his recovery.