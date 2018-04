Last Night – New York 7, Twins 4 – Same old, same old. Didi Gregorius homered, the bullpen spent far too much time actually pitching rather than spitting sunflower seeds and farting on each other in the pen, and the Twins didn’t execute when they had a chance. Same old, same old.

KARE – Gregorius, Sanchez, Yanks top Twins 8-3 for 4th straight win – I don’t post this link for reference, but a reminder that Didi Gregorius is Babe Ruth, if Babe Ruth did steroids, when he plays the Twins.