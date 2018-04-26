Will divorce from Hawks move Mike Budenholzer closer to Knicks?

Could Mike Budenholzer be putting all of his eggs into one Big Apple shaped basket? It is certainly beginning to appear that way.

The 2015 Coach of the Year award winner has agreed to part ways with the Hawks, forgoing the final two years and $14 million on his contract. After making the playoffs over the last four years, Atlanta began somewhat of a rebuild this past season following the loss of Paul Millsap and the arrival of new front office personnel. Amassing just 24 wins over the campaign, Budenholzer is ready to move on.

Having won four championships with the Spurs as an assistant, achieving success is what this guy is about. He wants to win. But will greener pastures be found with the Knicks? That remains to be seen. Budenholzer held extensive conversations with the Suns, but pulled himself out of consideration for their coaching vacancy. He did, however, interview with the Knicks this past Sunday.

The coach’s divorce with the Hawks makes him available to New York without the requirement of compensation heading Atlanta’s way. That could most definitely clear his path to the Knicks. Having said that, it also makes him available to the other teams across in the league who may be enticed to open up conversations now that he’s available.

It’ll be interesting to see if Budenholzer entertains such consideration, or if this simply moves him closer to being the Knicks’ next head coach.