Your Morning Dump… Where the refs are screwing over everybody

Al Horford’s 3-point attempt with 1:18 remaining seemed to come after the 24-second clock had expired in a five-point game. Instead, Celtics rookie Semi Ojeleye tapped out a rebound as Bucks players motioned for a whistle and Terry Rozier hustled to secure the ball. Thon Maker was whistled for a foul for making contact with Rozier’s head while chasing the rebound. The Celtics didn’t score on their ensuing possession but were able to take the clock down to 48 seconds before the Bucks regained possession. The Celtics emerged with a 92-87 triumph to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Asked after the game about the lack of a 24-second violation, Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe vented. “I think it was bulls—, point blank,” Bledsoe said before a Bucks media relations staffer ended his postgame session with reporters.

ESPN Boston: NBA says referees missed violation on Celtics in Game 5 versus Bucks

Complaining about the officials is a staple in the NBA, but in Milwaukee and Boston, both sides can legitimately say they’re getting hosed during this playoff series. We’ve had major officiating errors throughout the five games, including two that were confirmed by the NBA’s Last 2 Minute reports. Tuesday’s gaffe screwed Milwaukee:

Last 2 Minute report from Game 5 confirmed missed 24-second violation and — to add salt to the wounds of Bucks fans — league also says Horford should have been called for travel before the shot. pic.twitter.com/XjQFnujooH — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 25, 2018

But the shot-clock fiasco was sort of a makeup for Sunday, when Khris Middleton got away with fouling Jaylen Brown. The last-minute no-call dramatically affected the end of Game 4.

On the other hand, Bucks fans say:

Keep an eye on: Free throws. Boston is 99 for 130 in the series from the line, while Milwaukee is 68 for 100. The Bucks have been called for 30 more fouls in the series, 124-94 — which works out to six more per game.

Boston.com: What to watch for in Game 6 of the Celtics-Bucks series

Celtics fans maintain that Giannis is getting away with traveling all over the court and taking more than 10 seconds to shoot his free throws. They’ll add that he’s attempted 40 free throws in 197 minutes on the court, compared to Jaylen Brown’s 10 FTAs in 187 minutes.

They’ll also mention Mook Morris, who was hit with a mysterious technical foul in each game in Milwaukee; complained that he was being targeted by the refs; and was fined 15 large for speaking out.

The refs who earn playoff assignments are supposed to be the highest-rated, most reliable officials. With that in mind, it’s not encouraging to see blatant errors that could alter the outcome of the series. And who has any confidence that the calls will improve in Game 6?

And it’s not just happening in the Celtics’ series. Last night there was controversy over LeBron’s block on Victor Oladipo. Also, this absurd call on Rudy Gobert, with nine minutes left in the third quarter, forced Utah’s shot-blocker to the bench, and opened the door for a huge Thunder comeback win to avoid elimination.

The best that can be said about all this is that the blown shot-clock call on Horford finally made up for this similar jaw-dropping mistake (which also included an uncalled travel) in Bucks-Celtics Game 7, 1987.

NBC Sports Boston: Another late error by refs: Celts should have been called for shot-clock violation | Bucks none too pleased with non-call late in Game 5

On Page 2: Really, ESPN?

Destination: Los Angeles Lakers Lakers get: Kawhi Leonard Spurs get: Brandon Ingram Kevin Pelton: From the Lakers’ perspective, I wouldn’t be willing to offer any more than Ingram, given the possibility of signing Leonard via free agency next summer. […] Destination: Boston Celtics Celtics get: Kawhi Leonard Spurs get: Kyrie Irving and Boston’s 2018 first-round pick (plus whatever other picks get the deal done) Amin Elhassan: This is an aggressive play for Leonard, to be sure, but in a league increasingly favoring offenses that are predicated on preventing ball-stopping, while highly valuing the ability to switch everything defensively, it’s not hard to see how this is a no-brainer for Boston.

ESPN: The four best Kawhi Leonard trades we’d like to see

There’s a link to the article, but don’t click on it. All you need to know is: one national writer thinks the Celtics should happily give up their superstar plus a draft pick haul to get Kawhi in an imaginary trade, while another deems it reasonable for the Lakers to simply part with a second-year guy who has yet to distinguish himself in the NBA.

This reaction is on the money:

One of these trades is not like the others pic.twitter.com/fdIr2re4p9 — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 25, 2018

The irony is that pundits regularly slam Danny Ainge for supposedly over-valuing his assets. So just imagine the national response if a Celtics writer suggested Boston could get Kawhi straight up for Jaylen Brown.

And, finally… Odds and ends

Scary Terry isn’t letting up.

Donovan Mitchell has Terry’s back (tweeted after the Game 5 shoving match with Bledsoe).

Guess he figured out who you are brodie @T_Rozzay3 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 25, 2018

And in a completely unrelated event, but it’s fun so we’re throwing it in here, Tommy enjoyed his night off (and helped the Bruins win Game 7).

Tommy Heinsohn was tonight's Fan Banner Captain! pic.twitter.com/ZKx41XbaDJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2018

