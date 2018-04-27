Baker Mayfield has a bone to pick, wants to prove he's not Johnny Manziel

Oklahoma product Baker Mayfield is a lot of things — both on and off the field — but Johnny Manziel he is not.

Or at least that’s what he wants to convey to the public.

Mayfield spoke at his introductory press conference call on Friday, and he expressed how he excited he is to join the Browns. Not only that, he also addressed the comparisons to Manziel.

“For me, I’m here right now because I have been myself,” Mayfield said. “Johnny and I are two completely different people. That is nothing against him, but what I have been able to do is be able to be up front and honest about who I am during these meetings. I’m confident that I have shown that with this coaching staff and with the management and throughout the process. For me, moving forward, it is just being myself. I am not going to go out and try to prove that I am not Johnny. I am going to be myself. To me, that is going to take care of the rest.”

Mayfield also added that he plans to “strive for greatness.”

That’s great news for Browns fans.