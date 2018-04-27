Bellator 198: Fedor vs Mir Weigh-Ins Live Stream

Action starts at 2:00 pm Eastern.
Action starts at 2:00 pm Eastern.
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of (…)
These are the games that rip your heart out of your chest, throw it on the ground, and pee on it. Noah Syndergaard was absolutely brilliant. (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Larry King. The lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan re-joins the boys to talk about the (…)
The Ravens filled their biggest immediate hole on the roster, drafted presumably the quarterback of the future and lit a fire under the fan (…)
The Browns seem to believe they’ve found their quarterback of the future. Yes, we’ve certainly heard this line before, but (…)
It’s been said that Wyoming product Josh Allen is more of a “project,” as he has all the physical traits you’d (…)
Cardinals new quarterback Josh Rosen hasn’t even played a down in the NFL yet, and he already has a chip on his shoulder. Rosen was (…)
Man, there may be mixed reviews coming in on the Eagles’ trading out of the 32nd pick in the 1st Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but I (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Football League Round 6 Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (…)
Comments