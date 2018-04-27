Bills purchase WeDraftedJoshAllen.com domain

The Bills want everyone to know which NFL team drafted Wyoming product Josh Allen on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the team in need of a young quarterback to develop for the future, the Bills made a trade with the Buccaneers and moved up from the 12th overall pick to the No. 7 pick. That allowed them to draft Allen.

Now that the Bills drafted Allen, they want to make sure the public knows. The team has since acquired the WeDraftedJoshAllen.com domain, which currently redirects to this page on the Bills official website. After the redirect, visitors are shown some of Allen’s highlights from his time at Wyoming.

The Bills are protecting themselves and making sure no one else can monetize Allen. This is the day and age we live in.