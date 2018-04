The Browns shocked many when they selected Oklahoma product Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That includes a talk radio host in the Cleveland area, who made a bold bet he must now make good on.

It involves eating poop.

Cleveland sports-talk radio host @HammerNation19 was so sure the Browns would not pick Baker Mayfield at No. 1 that he promised to eat….um…. pic.twitter.com/NmaVdgEP73 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2018

Not only that, he announced on Friday that he will make good on his bet, as disgusting as it will be.

Like poop. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) April 27, 2018

Yuck.