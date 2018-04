Former Eagles kicker David Akers used the big stage to poke some fun at the team’s biggest rival.

Akers was called up to the podium to announce the Eagles’ second-round pick, and with the draft being held at AT&T Stadium, he made sure to sneak in a pot shot in to the home fans.

He made sure to remind the fans that the Eagles are defending champions, and not only that, he also let them know how long it’s been since the Cowboys won a title.

David Akers has serious heat in Dallas 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mpo3DJSat4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

Zing!