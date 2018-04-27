Evander Kane cross-checks Golden Knights player in face

Sharks winger Evander Kane was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights, and that may not be the only action he misses during the playoff series.

Kane cross-checked Golden Knights winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the face at the end of a play in the third period of the game, and it was actually a bit tough to watch.

Bellemare got knocked down, but did eventually get up, and appeared to be OK. As for Kane, he was hit with a game misconduct penalty, as well as a five-minute major (which was served by Kevin Labanc). The Golden Knights scored twice on that power play, jumping out to a 7-0 lead when it was all said and done.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety will likely review the incident as well, and Kane will probably get hit with a suspension as a result of his actions.