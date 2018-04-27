Josh McCown's own daughter trolled him after Jets drafted Sam Darnold

It was clear that even though the Jets elected to bring back Josh McCown for another year, that he wasn’t going to be the long-term solution.

After all, McCown is 39 years old, and most quarterbacks don’t remain in the league for that long.

Enter Sam Darnold, who the Jets drafted on Thursday night.

Darnold is 21 years of age — nearly half of McCown’s years. Not only that, he’s barely even older than McCown’s oldest daughter.

Since posting texts is a thing now…. from my oldest daughter after we drafted Sam Darnold… pic.twitter.com/epu8QMkV0k — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) April 27, 2018

So there we have it — the Jets retained McCown to be Darnold’s father figure on the football field.