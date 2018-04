The “king” is human, after all, which NBA fans learned during Friday’s Cavs-Pacers game.

LeBron James took an elbow to the head from Thad Young, and it left him bloody.

LeBron was left bloody after catching an incidental elbow to the head. pic.twitter.com/naKfq8k1oB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2018

James did remain in the game after getting cleaned up, but the Cavs got blown out anyway. Game 7 — here we come!