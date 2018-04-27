NFL Draft 2018: Colts Select Tyquan Lewis - DE

Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 269
With the 64th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts have selected Tyquan Lewis out of Ohio State.
The Colts trade up to get a fourth 2nd round pick by giving the Browns pick 64 overall and the Colts’s 6th round pick. With their pick, the Colts continue taking players for their defensive front 7.
Lewis has the ability to line up at defensive tackle as well as defensive end. There’s a bit of a debate as to whether he was underwhelming in his last few years in college or if he just wasn’t able to outshine the other defensive line talent that Ohio State had. He often played as Ohio State’s third or fourth pass rusher.
A bit of a liability against the run, Lewis slots in as a situational pass rusher and a rotation player in the Colts defensive front four as well.
If the Colts defense truly values speed and getting to the quarterback, this pick might be a sign of those times. The Colts could be stocking up on raw speed DEs in an effort to use regular rotations to keep fresh players on the field.
There’s not much to say about Lewis here. He’s going to have a fight on his hands to earn his spot in the rotation. Like Turay, he’s a bit of a project for the Colts who are searching for a diamond in the rough pass rusher to come out of nowhere and be their next Robert Mathis.
But I will say: boy do I hope Ballard has a plan for a number 2 WR to pair with TY Hilton.
Colts draft picks:
Round 1, Pick 6 – G Quenton Nelson
Round 2, Pick 36 – LB Darius Leonard
Round 2, Pick 37 – G Braden Smith
Round 2, Pick 52 – DE Kemoko Turay
Round 2, Pick 64 – DE Tyquan Lewis
Round 4, Pick 104
Round 5, Pick 140
Round 5, Pick 169
Round 7, Pick 221
