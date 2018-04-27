NFL Draft 2018: Colts Select Tyquan Lewis - DE

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 269

With the 64th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts have selected Tyquan Lewis out of Ohio State.

The Colts trade up to get a fourth 2nd round pick by giving the Browns pick 64 overall and the Colts’s 6th round pick. With their pick, the Colts continue taking players for their defensive front 7.

Lewis has the ability to line up at defensive tackle as well as defensive end. There’s a bit of a debate as to whether he was underwhelming in his last few years in college or if he just wasn’t able to outshine the other defensive line talent that Ohio State had. He often played as Ohio State’s third or fourth pass rusher.

A bit of a liability against the run, Lewis slots in as a situational pass rusher and a rotation player in the Colts defensive front four as well.

If the Colts defense truly values speed and getting to the quarterback, this pick might be a sign of those times. The Colts could be stocking up on raw speed DEs in an effort to use regular rotations to keep fresh players on the field.

There’s not much to say about Lewis here. He’s going to have a fight on his hands to earn his spot in the rotation. Like Turay, he’s a bit of a project for the Colts who are searching for a diamond in the rough pass rusher to come out of nowhere and be their next Robert Mathis.

But I will say: boy do I hope Ballard has a plan for a number 2 WR to pair with TY Hilton.

Colts draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 6 – G Quenton Nelson

Round 2, Pick 36 – LB Darius Leonard

Round 2, Pick 37 – G Braden Smith

Round 2, Pick 52 – DE Kemoko Turay

Round 2, Pick 64 – DE Tyquan Lewis

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 7, Pick 221

Twitter reaction:

Chris Ballard preached speed on Defense: Tyquan Lewis (9.56 RAS – 265 40 @ 265lbs)

Kemoko Turay (9.32 RAS – 4.65 40 @ 253lbs) These are elite-level athletes. — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) April 28, 2018

#Colts draft haul, night 2: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State (36th)

Braden Smith, G, Auburn (37th)

Kemoko Turay, DE, Rutgers (52nd)

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State (64th) Ballard going ALL IN on the fronts. One glaring issue: WR depth. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 28, 2018

Ohio State’s Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis will have some added value by being able to rush off the edge or kicked in at 3tech in subpackages… Both win here at 3T (also never seen 4 defenders meet at QB like this).. Lewis reminds me of Brandon Graham in flashes… pic.twitter.com/CfqeyM2dPU — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 22, 2018

Colts are adding a lot of depth, but they need difference makers. Tyquan Lewis is an ideal versatile DL for the rotation, but he's just ordinary in every facet of the game. Not someone worth taking in the 2nd round. — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 28, 2018