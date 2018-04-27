Pelicans Post Game Report #183 Pelicans VS Warriors Round 2 Game 1 Playoff Preview & More.

Big Q & DC breaks down The Pelicans 2nd round game 1 match up with The Defending Champions Golden St Warriors with stats facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Niko Mirotic then Rajon Rondo. Plus Pel topics: Gentry’s contract extension, Pels not needing Cousins???…Finally A thorough breakdown and prediction of New Orleans & Golden St game 1..

40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane… Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu… https://twitter.com/thesportscoma https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8… https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu… https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH… https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly…