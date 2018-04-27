NBA

Pelicans Post Game Report #183 Pelicans VS Warriors Round 2 Game 1 Playoff Preview & More.

Pelicans

Big Q & DC breaks down The Pelicans 2nd round game 1 match up with The Defending Champions Golden St Warriors with stats facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Niko Mirotic then Rajon Rondo. Plus Pel topics: Gentry’s contract extension, Pels not needing Cousins???…Finally A thorough breakdown and prediction of New Orleans & Golden St game 1..

