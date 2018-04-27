Porn star Jesse Jane now on the Baker Mayfield, Browns bandwagon

The Browns made good use of their winless season by drafting some cornerstone players on Day 1 Thursday night, and they’ve made a believer out of one particular celebrity.

Porn star Jesse Jane — star of “Bad Girls 7” — has been a Baker Mayfield fan since college, and now she wants to get in on some of his action when he hits the field in Cleveland.

You know I’ll be at least at the first game fosho😜 — Jesse (@jessejane) April 27, 2018

Baker is finally going to make the Browns win some games they should be frickin stoked !!!! — Jesse (@jessejane) April 27, 2018

Good question 😂 they gotta not lose more than half their games — Jesse (@jessejane) April 27, 2018

An 8-8 record seems like a tall order for a team that went 1-29 over its past two seasons, but the Browns are operating under a new regime, and they may have found their quarterback of the future (finally).