Porn star Jesse Jane now on the Baker Mayfield, Browns bandwagon

The Browns made good use of their winless season by drafting some cornerstone players on Day 1 Thursday night, and they’ve made a believer out of one particular celebrity.
Porn star Jesse Jane — star of “Bad Girls 7” — has been a Baker Mayfield fan since college, and now she wants to get in on some of his action when he hits the field in Cleveland.
An 8-8 record seems like a tall order for a team that went 1-29 over its past two seasons, but the Browns are operating under a new regime, and they may have found their quarterback of the future (finally).
Comments