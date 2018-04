Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis showed how tough he is in Friday’s game against the Jets.

Ellis took a skate to the face from Ben Chiarot, whose leg came up. As a result, his skate caught Ellis in the face.

Yiiiiiiiikes Ryan Ellis takes a skate to the face. Narrowly missed his eye pic.twitter.com/PiQjGUn7Hh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2018

It’s unclear if Ellis sustained an injury, but he did receive treatment in the locker room, then came back out and sat on the Predators bench to support his team.