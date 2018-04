San Jose’s Evander Kane will have a hearing today for cross-checking Vegas’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2018

By now you’ve probably seen the hit in question. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his vicous cross-check to the face of Vegas Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

At the 03:25 mark of the third period, Kane was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Based on what we have seen in the playoffs, I am guessing a 1-2 game suspension for Mr. Kane.