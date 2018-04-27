The Daily Target 4/27/18

Last Night – New York 4, Twins 3 – Hey, everything was mostly great. The Twins held a 3-1 lead through 8 1/2, as Eduardo Escobar and Robbie Grossman homered and Kyle Gibson was pretty good too. Then Gary Sanchez hit a 3 run homer in the bottom of the 9th and everything sucks.

Twins Daily – Rodney Living His Own Experience – Everyone is freaking out about Fernando Rodney, but there are some good points here. Namely – don’t freak out about Fernando Rodney. It’s early in the season, and these type of things can wok themselves out.

Roster Rundown: There is kind of a lot, especially for Aaron Slegers. You see, first, he was called up because the Twins had enough of Tyler Kinley, who was designated for assignment. Then, the Twins claimed David Hale off waivers from Yankees, and they sent Slegers back to Rochester. It was a heck of a couple hours though. Hale is reliever who has spent a few years in the majors, though not significantly since 2015. His first couple years in the league with the Braves were pretty good, actually, but it should say something that this is an option the Twins prefer.