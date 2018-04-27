This is Howie do it!! And an assist from Joe Douglas in Eagles' Round 1 trade...

Man, there may be mixed reviews coming in on the Eagles’ trading out of the 32nd pick in the 1st Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but I thought they did an outstanding job of building a solid bridge not only into the 2nd Round of this year but also the 2nd Round of 2019.

Fortunately Howie Roseman has Joe Douglas on his side, and what a blessing it is that the former scouting guru for the Baltimore Ravens left Ozzie Newsome’s and Eric DaCosta’s building with the best of good feelings among all concerned. What Douglas achieved in teamwork with his former mates in this draft trade made possible a win-win scenario for both teams.

I am grateful beyond words for what went down between the Eagles and Ravens at pick #32. Of course, besides being good for the Eagles, the trade reinforced my prediction earlier that the Eagles would move out of the 1st Round—and also strengthens my chances in the current MACH 10 Eagles draft contest.

In my fantasy world, the NFL would consist of 16 teams—and each would have its corresponding farm team playing its own regional schedule. In my goofy little fantasy, the Ravens would be the farm team of the Eagles. It would be the ideal developmental arrangement.

But short of that ultimate fantasy, the Eagles and Ravens came pretty close to embodying a developmental partnership on Thursday night at the Draft.

Basically what happened is this:

The Eagles were on the clock and were eyeing a trade-out, especially if a team wanted to jump into the 32nd slot for QB Lamar Jackson. If they stick, RB Derrius Guice is available. Same for TE Dallas Goedert, T Connor Williams and S Justin Reid, plus a couple WRs. Lots of talent.

But WAIT! The Eagles got their wish by finding a QB-hungry team to trade up into the 32nd slot. The Ravens moved up for Lamar Jackson, sending picks 52, 125 and a 2019 second rounder to Philly. The Ravens also receive the Eagles 132nd overall. Nice haul for the Eagles.

Philadelphia still has six draft picks this year starting with No. 52 overall. The second day of the NFL Draft (Rounds 2 and 3) kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

Basically, the Eagles moved back 20 spots from 32, moved up seven spots in the fourth round, but the big pickup is that second-rounder in next year’s draft.

Here are the Eagles’ six draft choices heading into Friday:

2 (52)

4 (125)

4 (130)

5 (169)

6 (206)

7 (250)

Here are the three reasons to make the trade with the Ravens which G.M. Howie Roseman outlined when he met with the media Thursday night.

1) The 2019 second-round pick loomed large:

Roseman said the Eagles fielded several offers for the No. 32 and knew a player like Jackson could attract suitors. The Ravens’ package stood out in negotiations, because they tossed in a valuable second-round selection in 2019, which is worth waiting for, according to Roseman.

Philly now owns nine total picks for next year.

“For us, it’s we don’t want it to be totally short-term,” Roseman said. “At the end of the day, a second-round pick is a second-round pick.”

2) The draft board softened the blow of a 20-spot drop:

The way Roseman put it, the strong spots of this year’s draft class will still be strong in Day 2. The Eagles are comfortable picking at No. 52, Roseman said, because they think they can acquire a player close to the same quality of those available at the end of the first round.

“We had a group of guys at 32 that we would have been really excited about picking,” Roseman said. “Will they be there at 52? I don’t know. But that helped us make the trade, because we felt like there was a cluster of guys that were kind of grouped together.”

3) The Eagles are interested in keeping their options open:

By trading into the second round, the Eagles gained a pick on Day 2 and some desired flexibility. Without a second- or third-round selection, it would’ve been difficult for Roseman to move up Friday to target a specific player or make another trade that would allow the team to rake in additional picks.

With the No. 52 selection in hand, however, the Eagles can be players Friday — both in the draft and on the trade market.

Stay tuned!!