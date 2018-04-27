MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 27/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 27/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 27/18

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Aljamain Sterling (red gloves) fights Brett Johns (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5
2 2 3 Dominick Cruz 299
3 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207
4 4 7 John Lineker 149
5 5 5 Jimmie Rivera 129.5
6 9 9 Aljamain Sterling 116
6 6 13 Rob Font 116
8 7 6 Marlon Moraes 114
9 8 Brian Kelleher 111.5
10 9 16 Eddie Wineland 106
10 9 4 Raphael Assuncao 106
12 12 11 Pedro Munhoz 103
13 13 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5
14 14 Joe Soto 95
15 15 Renan Barao 87
16 18 Alejandro Perez 84
16 16 Rani Yahya 84
18 17 8 John Dodson 68
19 19 Iuri Alcantara 62
20 20 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
21 21 Kyung Ho Kang 54
22 22 12 Cody Stamann 53
23 23 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
24 24 Tim Elliott 43.5
25 26 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
26 25 Matthew Lopez 38
26 27 Russell Doane 38
28 28 Marlon Vera 37.5
29 29 Ricardo Ramos 34.5
30 30 Damian Stasiak 33.5
31 32 Frankie Saenz 33
32 33 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
33 34 Diego Rivas 31
34 30 15 Brett Johns 30
35 35 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5
36 37 Johnny Eduardo 26
36 40 Luke Sanders 26
38 38 Teruto Ishihara 25.5
39 39 Manny Bermudez 25
39 NR Ricky Simon 25
41 36 Patrick Williams 24
42 41 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5
42 41 Ian Entwistle 22.5
42 41 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5
45 44 Henry Briones 17.5
46 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5
47 46 Augusto Mendes 9
47 46 Guido Cannetti 9
49 48 Benito Lopez 5
50 49 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
50 49 Davey Grant 4.5
52 51 Albert Morales 3.5
53 52 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
53 52 Mark De La Rosa 0
53 52 Merab Dvalishvili 0
53 52 Terrion Ware 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Penguins 1hr ago

April 27, 2018 ·

Kicking off a series on the road, you can’t really expect your team to do much of anything. And when your team goes down 2-0 on the (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home