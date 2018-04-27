UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 27/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|434.5
|2
|2
|3
|Dominick Cruz
|299
|3
|3
|2
|Cody Garbrandt
|207
|4
|4
|7
|John Lineker
|149
|5
|5
|5
|Jimmie Rivera
|129.5
|6
|9
|9
|Aljamain Sterling
|116
|6
|6
|13
|Rob Font
|116
|8
|7
|6
|Marlon Moraes
|114
|9
|8
|Brian Kelleher
|111.5
|10
|9
|16
|Eddie Wineland
|106
|10
|9
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|106
|12
|12
|11
|Pedro Munhoz
|103
|13
|13
|10
|Bryan Caraway
|96.5
|14
|14
|Joe Soto
|95
|15
|15
|Renan Barao
|87
|16
|18
|Alejandro Perez
|84
|16
|16
|Rani Yahya
|84
|18
|17
|8
|John Dodson
|68
|19
|19
|Iuri Alcantara
|62
|20
|20
|14
|Thomas Almeida
|54.5
|21
|21
|Kyung Ho Kang
|54
|22
|22
|12
|Cody Stamann
|53
|23
|23
|Mitch Gagnon
|46.5
|24
|24
|Tim Elliott
|43.5
|25
|26
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|39
|26
|25
|Matthew Lopez
|38
|26
|27
|Russell Doane
|38
|28
|28
|Marlon Vera
|37.5
|29
|29
|Ricardo Ramos
|34.5
|30
|30
|Damian Stasiak
|33.5
|31
|32
|Frankie Saenz
|33
|32
|33
|Chris Holdsworth
|32.5
|33
|34
|Diego Rivas
|31
|34
|30
|15
|Brett Johns
|30
|35
|35
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29.5
|36
|37
|Johnny Eduardo
|26
|36
|40
|Luke Sanders
|26
|38
|38
|Teruto Ishihara
|25.5
|39
|39
|Manny Bermudez
|25
|39
|NR
|Ricky Simon
|25
|41
|36
|Patrick Williams
|24
|42
|41
|Andre Soukhamthath
|22.5
|42
|41
|Ian Entwistle
|22.5
|42
|41
|Tom Duquesnoy
|22.5
|45
|44
|Henry Briones
|17.5
|46
|45
|Sean O’Malley
|9.5
|47
|46
|Augusto Mendes
|9
|47
|46
|Guido Cannetti
|9
|49
|48
|Benito Lopez
|5
|50
|49
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|50
|49
|Davey Grant
|4.5
|52
|51
|Albert Morales
|3.5
|53
|52
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|53
|52
|Mark De La Rosa
|0
|53
|52
|Merab Dvalishvili
|0
|53
|52
|Terrion Ware
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
