Watch Matt Hasselbeck skewer Josh Allen in film breakdown

It’s been said that Wyoming product Josh Allen is more of a “project,” as he has all the physical traits you’d want a franchise signal-caller to have, but his accuracy and ability to read defenses need serious work.

Allen looked like a potential Hall of Fame quarterback in some games at the college level, but in others, barely resembled a backup. Consistency will be key for him at the next level.

ESPN’s Matt Hasselbeck was asked to analyze Allen’s tape from his Wyoming days, and it didn’t go well for him. The former NFL quarterback destroyed the soon-to-be-NFL one, which you can see below.

@Jets please take a look at this segment just aired on @ESPN and ask yourself if this is a top 3 QB then DON’T DRAFT JOSH ALLEN #JETS #NYJ #NFLDRAFT #NFL pic.twitter.com/oNgMTwdrV7 — fantasy dude (@Fantasy_Dude) April 26, 2018

The scary thing is that Allen landing with the Bills signifies he may be starting sooner than later — possibly even this upcoming season. He’d be best suited to sit for a year and get coached up to work on his flaws.