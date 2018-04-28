Game 7 Recap: Horford, Rozier shoot down the Bucks

Goodnight, Milwaukee. You’re a young, talented team but still not good enough to beat Lord Stevens and the junior varsity Celtics.

That’s right. The shell of the team resembling your 2017-18 Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a convincing 112-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

AL HORFORD WAS A GOD DAMN MONSTER. Is 26 points on 76% shooting in 33 minutes in a Game 7 good? Call 617-931-0937 and ask for Lou.

Terry Rozier (26 points, 9 assists) was just as good. SAY HIS NAME, ERIC BLEDSOE. SAY HIS GOD DAMN NAME, YOU PUNK.

Giannis had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 42 minutes. Nice numbers but nowhere near enough for the second-coming of basketball Jesus in a Game 7. Maybe the media will hold off on his coronation as the next great thing.

DON’T LET ANYONE DIMINISH THIS VICTORY! THE JUNIOR VARSITY CELTICS BEAT A TEAM MANY PROJECTED TO BE A TOP 4 TEAM IN THE EAST!!

Ok, I’m done shouting. For some sick and twisted reason, the basketball gods aren’t done f-ing with the Celtics. Jaylen Brown suffered a hamstring strain late in the 2nd quarter and never returned. Brad said Jaylen was available to play in a pinch but opted not to go to him.

Highlights

Rozier ices it!

Tatum with the block AND triple

Bring on the Sixers. Game 1 is Monday night.

Box score