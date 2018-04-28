Heated altercation between Tim Anderson, Salvador Perez causes benches to clear (VIDEO)

It’s been awhile since benches cleared during a baseball game, so Saturday seemed like an ideal time for that streak to come to an end.

The White Sox and Royals had already played one game, so the animosity really built up and boiled over into the second part of the doubleheader.

Tim Anderson crushed a home run to start the game off, but Salvador Perez clearly didn’t like the way he celebrated, which you can clearly see.

Tim Anderson lead off tonight's game with our third leadoff home run of the week! pic.twitter.com/R7FkTc80GZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 29, 2018

Not too long after, Perez got on second base, and that’s when he had some more words with Anderson. That caused both benches to clear.

#WhiteSox @ #Royals [Game 2] Tim Anderson and Salvador Perez get into an argument at second base, which leads to both benches clearing (01:36) MLB Gameday: https://t.co/wua5CHodGw pic.twitter.com/mGPYp8YjwV — Ballpark Videos (@BallparkVids) April 29, 2018

Anderson and Perez did end up shaking hands. We’ll see what Sunday’s game brings.