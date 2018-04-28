LFA 38 Event Highlights

More Sports
Updates 19m ago
There is no stopping Vegas
The Golden Knights have had a charmed season in year one. They’ve somehow managed to have the best record in the Pacific, (…)
Red's Army News 45m ago
Your Morning Dump... Where I'm still not at all worried about the Bucks. Nope. Not worried in the least.
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing (…)
NHL 53m ago
Will the ping pong balls bounce the Islanders way?
It’s amazing to think that two years removed from their first playoff series win since 1993, the Islanders are back in the (…)
Penguins 1hr ago
Why Mike Sullivan is the NHL's Most Underrated Coach
I saw a tweet the other day from the great Jesse Marshall of The Athletic about Mike Sullivan not being a finalist for the 2018 Jack (…)
Updates 1hr ago
The Daily Target 4/28/18
Last Night – Cincinnati 15. Twins 9 – On three different occasions, the Twins held 4 run leads. Three different occasions. (…)
Mets 10hr ago
Echinacea For The Soul
That’s how you reward a good outing. Jacob deGrom has been snake bitten by his bullpen lately, having one sure win and one almost sure (…)
Wizards 10hr ago
Raptors Eliminate Wizards As Washington Fades Late
Raptors 102 Wizards 92 April 27, 2018 | Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C. For the first time in the John Wall era, the (…)
Thunder 11hr ago
Russell Westbrook takes a swing at Jazz fan after loss
Thunder star Russell Westbrook left it all on the court in Friday’s game, but the lack of production from his teammates (…)
MLB 11hr ago
Shohei Ohtani crushes 97 mph fastball from Luis Severino for home run
Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze. He didn’t do that from the mound in Friday’s game against the Yankees, but he (…)
