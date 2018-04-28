Russell Westbrook takes a swing at Jazz fan after loss

Thunder star Russell Westbrook left it all on the court in Friday’s game, but the lack of production from his teammates appeared to wear on him, and his frustration boiled over after the contest was over.

Westbrook dropped 46 points in the 96-91 loss, and even with the Thunder signing Paul George and Carmelo Anthony over the offseason, a first-round playoff exit is how their 2017-18 campaign came to an end.

That didn’t go over well with Westbrook, who got into it with a Jazz fan while walking off the court after Friday’s game ended. The fan reached his hand out toward Westbrook, and the Thunder guard took a swipe at it in response. Westbrook then had some words for his counterpart as well.

WESTBROOK SNAPPED ON JAZZ FANS AGAIN LMAO pic.twitter.com/gi4zpf6p7W — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 28, 2018

It wasn’t the first time Westbrook got into it with a heckler during the game, either, as he snapped on a different fan while making his way toward the locker room after the second quarter ended.