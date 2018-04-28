The Daily Target 4/28/18

Last Night – Cincinnati 15. Twins 9 – On three different occasions, the Twins held 4 run leads. Three different occasions. Instead, Joey Votto hit a home run in the 6th, which gave way to 5 more runs for the Reds, and another 5 more runs. And then Cincinnati just kept scoring. At least it was cold and uncomfortable in a game that lasted entirely too long for fans in the stands! On the plus side, Logan Morrison had his first Twins homer and was pretty OK.

MLB Trade Rumors – Twins Designate David Hale – He wasn’t great, but I think this is just a gambit to put him in Rochester as depth, and not reactionary to a rough first go with the Twins.

Roster Rundown – Not only did the Twins designate Hale for assignment, but before that, Luke Bard was returned from the Angels. He had been a Rule 5 draft pick who had one especially poor outing, but had otherwise not been super terrible. It’s possible the Twins might look to Bard for a few innings. Why not, at this point?