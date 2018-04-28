Victor Oladipo nutmegs LeBron James with sick pass

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was the best player on the court in Friday’s game against the Cavs, and is a big reason his team was able to emerge victorious to force a Game 7.

Oladipo was dominant throughout the contest and finished the game with a triple-double. He dropped 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting, and also managed to haul in 13 rebounds. Not only that, Oladipo also dished out 10 assists. None of those passes were as nice as the one he threw to a teammate that traveled through LeBron James’ legs.

Victor Oladipo nutmeg on LeBron pic.twitter.com/pOCab0TZbs — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 28, 2018

Oladipo truly can do it all.