4/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Jason Vargas’ debut for the New York Mets (16-9) didn’t go too well last night. The Mets’ newest starter gave up nine runs in just 3.2 innings in a 12-2 blowout at the hands of the San Diego Padres (10-18). The loss was the Mets’ eighth in their last 13 games, including a 3-5 start to this road trip. The Mets will look to secure a series win and end their road trip on a positive note as they wrap up their series with the Padres this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Petco Park.

The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.24 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Wheeler had a rough start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up four runs in four innings of work. The Mets bailed Wheeler out of a loss by rallying for a 6-5 win in extra innings. The Padres will counter with former Yankees’ farm hand Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 5.76 ERA), who they acquired from the Bombers over the winter as a bonus for taking on Chase Headley’s contract. Mitchell was also hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. The Padres picked up Mitchell, however, rallying after he left to spare him a loss and earn a 13-5 victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez SS Jose Reyes C Tomas Nido SP Zack Wheeler

