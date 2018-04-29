4/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Jason Vargas’ debut for the New York Mets (16-9) didn’t go too well last night. The Mets’ newest starter gave up nine runs in just 3.2 innings in a 12-2 blowout at the hands of the San Diego Padres (10-18). The loss was the Mets’ eighth in their last 13 games, including a 3-5 start to this road trip. The Mets will look to secure a series win and end their road trip on a positive note as they wrap up their series with the Padres this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Petco Park.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.24 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Wheeler had a rough start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up four runs in four innings of work. The Mets bailed Wheeler out of a loss by rallying for a 6-5 win in extra innings. The Padres will counter with former Yankees’ farm hand Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 5.76 ERA), who they acquired from the Bombers over the winter as a bonus for taking on Chase Headley’s contract. Mitchell was also hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. The Padres picked up Mitchell, however, rallying after he left to spare him a loss and earn a 13-5 victory.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.
- Mitchell has made one relief appearance in his career against the Mets, giving up four runs against them last August without recording an out.
- After sitting against a lefty yesterday, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will bat second and play center field.
- Adrian Gonzalez is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out the last two days with lefties pitching. Gonzalez will play first base and bat sixth.
- Jose Reyes draws a rare start at shortstop, giving Amed Rosario the day off, and will bat seventh.
- Jeurys Familia, who pitched late in the blowout loss yesterday, will not be with the team today as he attends a memorial service for his father in law.
- The Mets can win only their second ever series at Petco Park with a win today.
- The Mets wrap up their April schedule this afternoon. So far, the Mets are 14-9 this month.
