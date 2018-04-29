Big Buff Rag Dolls Two Predators and Subban's antics (Video)

You’ve got to see this. Game two, Western Conference Semifinals, Winnipeg Jets versus the Nashville Predators, this series has been very entertaining.

Things are heating up between the Jets and the Predators. At the end of the second period, there was a lot of stuff going on. Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien had seen enough and snapped. In a scrum along the boards, Byfuglien grabs two of the bigger Predators players (Austin Watson and Roman Josi) and treats them like a couple of rag dolls. Even more puzzling, neither Byfuglien or the two predators were penalized.

When it was all said and done, the Winnipeg Jets ended up with a power play. The penalties in question started the scrum in question, post-whistle.

NSH 20:00 Ryan Ellis (Cross-Checking – 2 min)

20:00 Nick Bonino (Roughing – 2 min)

20:00 Mark Scheifele (Roughing – 2 min)

P.K. Subban’s Award Winning Performance

Finally, I like P.K. Subban he brings a lot to the game of hockey, but come on. Give me a break. Enough with the embellishment. While this may sound extreme to others, Subban should get a call from the Department of Player Safety for his antics and also be fined.

During the waning moments of the second period, Subban cross-checked Jets forward Patrick Laine while he laid on the ice. Subban is cross-checked back by Jets forward Paul Stastny. No harm no foul right? Nope. After the light retaliatory cross-check by Stastny, and maybe a love tap in the legs from Laine (who is still laying on the ice), Subban starts his award-winning performance that was worthy of an Academy Award.