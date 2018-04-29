Bryce Harper fed up after getting intentionally walked (VIDEO)

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper leads the league in intentional walks (36), as opposing teams have shown him a lot of respect at the plate.

Rather than have Harper beat them, their opponents are putting the pressure on his colleagues to come up with a big hit, and it’s been working. The Nats have struggled to score runs, and Harper continues to draw intentional walks.

He did just that in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game, with a man on second base. The D-Backs had no interest in pitching to Harper, so they walked him, and that didn’t go over well with the Nats slugger, who gave the pitcher a dirty look and fastened his shin guard.

We had a similar reaction, as it’s always entertaining to watch Harper hit with men on base.

[For The Win]