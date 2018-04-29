CC Sabathia yells at at umpire Angel Hernandez after missed strikeout call

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been in the league for 18 seasons, so he’s going to voice his opinion if he feels he was wronged.

That’s what happened during Sunday’s game against the Angels, as he was seen getting into it with Angel Hernandez, who is known for arguing with players.

Hernandez appeared to squeeze Sabathia on a potential strike three call while facing Justin Upton, and the veteran pitcher took note of it. He was seen yelling at Hernandez on his way back to the dugout between innings.

“Call f—ing strikes!” Sabathia appeared to say.

CC Sabathia to Angel Hernandez “Don’t talk to me. Call F**king strikes” pic.twitter.com/Zr9GK3gxkT — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) April 30, 2018

Good advice.