Darius Miller's full-court heave was best shot of NBA Playoffs, but it meant nothing

It was fun watching Pelicans forward Darius Miller drain the sickest and most improbable shot of the NBA Playoffs so far on Saturday night.

The problem for him, and the rest of his teammates, is that the Pelicans ran into the buzz saw known as the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State shot 48.4 percent from the field, and, most importantly, 40.7 percent from the perimeter.

But to Miller’s credit, he drained a sick nearly-full-court-length shot, from just behind his team’s free-throw line.

DARIUS MILLER FULL COURT HEAVE AT THE BUZZER! WHAT A SHOT! Warriors lead by 21 pic.twitter.com/GK13KuBdnc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2018

That shot should’ve counted for at least 10 points, which is the only way the game could’ve became interesting. The Warriors took a 21-point lead into the break, and never really looked back.