Eagles draft Jordan Mailata—rugby player with no football experience

The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles are now the NFL’s most popular team, as they’re fresh off a Super Bowl win, and are drawing a lot of interest from free agents.

But they did make a curious move recently, having shown interest in one particular “player” — someone who has never played American football.

The Eagles traded up to pick No. 233 on Saturday to draft an offensive lineman. That’s not crazy, but what was, was that they took Jordan Mailata, an Australian rugby player.

Howie Roseman doesn't care! Eagles draft Jordan Mailata who has never played football. He's an Australian that played rugby. He's a phenomenal athlete at 6'8", 346-pounds. Fun pick get him on the practice squad and teach him to football. — Rob (@RobPaul54) April 28, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles draft 6'8 OT Jordan Mailata who played in the Australian National Rugby League in 2017. He's never played a snap of American Football #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xo1Ox3rSbZ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 28, 2018

Mailata may be inexperienced, but he looks like a mauler, and we’re excited to watch him battle it out in training camp.