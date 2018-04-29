Eagles draft Jordan Mailata—rugby player with no football experience

The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles are now the NFL’s most popular team, as they’re fresh off a Super Bowl win, and are drawing a lot of interest from free agents.
But they did make a curious move recently, having shown interest in one particular “player” — someone who has never played American football.
The Eagles traded up to pick No. 233 on Saturday to draft an offensive lineman. That’s not crazy, but what was, was that they took Jordan Mailata, an Australian rugby player.
Mailata may be inexperienced, but he looks like a mauler, and we’re excited to watch him battle it out in training camp.
Comments