Ezekiel Elliott's dad: Son is greatest to ever play in NFL

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has played in just 25 career games, but someone close to him already believes he’s among the greatest to have ever played the game.

Elliott’s father, Stacy, expressed a high level of confidence in his son’s game. He recently spoke to TMZ Sports, and had this to say:

“He’s the G.O.A.T. He’s the best to ever play the game,” Stacy said.

“This is deeper than Lavar Ball … this is the actual truth. The truth is in the pudding, or the pudding’s in the truth, whatever they say.”

The sad thing is that he didn’t quit there, either. He, for some reason, elected to compare his son to Penn State product Saquon Barkley, who the Giants selected with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

“Saquon’s a great running back, great young man. But he’s not Ezekiel Elliot in my opinion. Ezekiel is the best to ever play the game.”

It never ends well for players when their parents speak out on their behalf. Just ask Eli Apple, or Lonzo Ball.