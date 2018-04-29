GAMEDAY: Round 2, Game 2

CAPITAL ONE ARENA – WASHINGTON, DC

3:00 PM EST. NBC

PENGUINS LEAD SERIES 1-0

Another sad and sober Sunday afternoon/Sunday Funday, depending on what side of the spectrum you live on. Another 3PM Penguins playoff game.

We all know what happened the last time the Penguins played a 3PM Sunday afternoon game. And while they don’t have the chance to do the same thing and bury one of their rivals, they have the chance to take a big step in that direction.

Now look, that’s not to say that if the Pens win again in DC today, this series is over. Far from it. Losing Game 1 hurts, but losing Game 2 would be brutal. The Caps managed to similarly shit in their own beds to open their series against CBJ, only to go on to win 4 straight.

But there is a discernible and distinguishable difference between the Penguins and the BJs. For starters, one of those teams fucking sucks and the other is the Penguins.

Today, the Pens are playing with house money. On the flippity flop, the Caps are going to be desperate. They need a split here.

LINES

Penguins

Malkin, after missing the last two, has been upgraded to being a game time decision. It would be surprising to see him miss out, but again- house money.

Guentzel-Crosby-Hornqvist

Simon-Malkin-Kessel

Sheary-Brassard-Rust

Kuhnhackl-Sheahan-Aston-Reese

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Schultz

Ruhwedel-Oleksiak

Murray

Capitals

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Connolly-Eller-Smith-Pelly

Vrana-Beagle-Chaisson

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos

Holtby

Pens are undefeated this postseason on the road. Seems insane, but here we are. Can’t expect it to hold, but they have a real shot if they weather the storm early on today. A Penguins team with nothing to lose is a dangerous Penguins team.

Bury them. LGP.