James Harden, Chris Paul have funny exchange at presser after game

Rockets teammates Chris Paul and James Harden combined for 58 points in Sunday’s 110-96 win, managing to score nearly 60 percent of what the Jazz could muster.

Harden went 12-for-26 from the floor, and there was a lot to marvel on the stat sheet. That’s exactly what CP3 and Harden did during the press conference that followed the game, as they were seen pointing out some of the high points on the sheet.

It was a funny little exchange, with the two veterans trying to boast which of them had the best stats in front of reporters.

They keep doing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wbuh9Vw7Do — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2018

Harden clearly won that round, which isn’t much of a surprise, given that he’s the surefire pick to win the MVP award.