Jay Bruce's First Baseman's Mitt To Get More Oil

We thought it was time to discuss Adrian Gonzalez’s role. I guess some people in the Mets organization have been discussing it too, and how it must diminish to get Brandon Nimmo some at bats. The obvious answer is to get Jay Bruce more time at first base.

Jay Bruce is expected to start at least one game at first base on the Mets' next homestand, I was told. Move will create another level of flexibility, allowing at-bats for Brandon Nimmo. Story up shortly. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 29, 2018

Jay Bruce on taking grounders at first base recently:

“I think they want me to do it honestly when we’ve been on the road and there have been some really nice surfaces.” They are like, ‘Hey, take some grounders.’ My philosophy on it is still the same. If they ask me to do it, I will do it. If they need me to do it, that’s fine. But until they tell me otherwise, I am going to just keep going about my business and I will do whatever they ask me to do.”

That’s Jay’s way of saying “I’m a right fielder. That’s all I’ve ever been … except for fifteen games.”

The math is simple, kids: Brandon Nimmo has an on base percentage of .500 … Adrian Gonzalez has an OPS of .622. Brandon Nimmo needs to play more than Adrian Gonzalez. Now that the first month of the season is almost over and Mickey Callaway has his handle on what the team can do or can’t do, it’s time to make adjustments. Getting Nimmo some playing time would be a very nice adjustment for a team that’s just below the National League average in runs scored and ninth in the N.L. in OPS. And with Gonzalez hitting .138 since April 14th, the answer is easy, and not worth overthinking.