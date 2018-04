The Warriors are the most entertaining team in the NBA, and as such, they’ve been known to draw many different celebrities at Oracle Arena.

Game 1 of their series with the Pelicans was no different, as Oracle was packed with stars on Saturday night.

Power couple Jay Z and Beyonce were among them, as the two were seen watching the game from a courtside view.

Jay Z and Beyonce Watch the Warriors Trounce the Pelicans https://t.co/d0Zn5fPOqD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 29, 2018

It’s officially a party when Jay and B are there.