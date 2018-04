#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown “still has some soreness” in his hamstring and is doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 1. However, testing results “looked good” and Brown could play early in the series. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2018

I guess this is good news considering Ricky Rubio could miss TEN DAYS with his hamstring strain.

The schedule is also kind. With Game 2 on Thursday, Brown will have four full days to rest and treat the injury.

The Celtics margin of error in the series with the 76ers is razor thin. Losing Brown for even one game might be the death knell.

Then again, anyone who doubts this team or Brad Stevens should be waterboarded.