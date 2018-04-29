MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 29/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Markus Perez (9-1) vs James Bochnovic (8-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Kamaru Usman (12-1) vs Demian Maia (25-8) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19th

Roxanne Modafferi (21-14) vs Barb Honchak (10-3) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Julian Marquez (7-1) vs Alessio Di Chirico (11-2) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 NC) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Derrick Lewis (19-5-1) vs Francis Ngannou (11-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Jamie Moyle (4-2) vs Emily Whitmire (2-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Marion Reneau (9-3-1) vs Cat Zingano (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 133 – Jul 14th

Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs Zak Ottow (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 133 – Jul 14th

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-10) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Glover Teixeira (27-6) vs Ilir Latifi (14-5, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Stefan Struve (28-10) vs Marcin Tybura (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Jeremy Kimball (15-7) vs Darko Stosic (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Marc Diakiese (12-2) vs Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Jose Aldo (26-4) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Alexis Davis (19-7) vs Katlyn Chookagian (10-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Randa Markos (8-6) vs Nina Ansaroff (8-5) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Dustin Ortiz (18-7) vs Matheus Nicolau (13-2-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-4) vs Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Jordan Mein (30-12) vs Alex Morono (14-4, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

John Makdessi (15-6) vs Ross Pearson (22-14, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Islam Makhachev (15-1) vs Kajan Johnson (23-11-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Hakeem Dawodu (7-1-1) vs Austin Arnett (15-4) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28

Bellator

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (11-2) vs Talita Nogueira (7-0) – Bellator 202 – Jul 13th

Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs Michael McDonald (18-4) – Bellator 202 – Jul 13th

Rizin

Kyoji Horiguchi (23-2) vs Ian McCall (13-6-1) – Rizin 10 – May 6th