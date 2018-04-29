MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 29/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Markus Perez (9-1) vs James Bochnovic (8-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Kamaru Usman (12-1) vs Demian Maia (25-8) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19th
Roxanne Modafferi (21-14) vs Barb Honchak (10-3) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th
Julian Marquez (7-1) vs Alessio Di Chirico (11-2) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th
Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 NC) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th
Derrick Lewis (19-5-1) vs Francis Ngannou (11-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th
Jamie Moyle (4-2) vs Emily Whitmire (2-2) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th
Marion Reneau (9-3-1) vs Cat Zingano (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 133 – Jul 14th
Sage Northcutt (10-2) vs Zak Ottow (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 133 – Jul 14th
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-10) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd
Glover Teixeira (27-6) vs Ilir Latifi (14-5, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd
Stefan Struve (28-10) vs Marcin Tybura (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd
Jeremy Kimball (15-7) vs Darko Stosic (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd
Marc Diakiese (12-2) vs Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd
Jose Aldo (26-4) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Alexis Davis (19-7) vs Katlyn Chookagian (10-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Randa Markos (8-6) vs Nina Ansaroff (8-5) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Dustin Ortiz (18-7) vs Matheus Nicolau (13-2-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-4) vs Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Jordan Mein (30-12) vs Alex Morono (14-4, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
John Makdessi (15-6) vs Ross Pearson (22-14, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Islam Makhachev (15-1) vs Kajan Johnson (23-11-1) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Hakeem Dawodu (7-1-1) vs Austin Arnett (15-4) – UFC on Fox 30 – Jul 28
Bellator
Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (11-2) vs Talita Nogueira (7-0) – Bellator 202 – Jul 13th
Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs Michael McDonald (18-4) – Bellator 202 – Jul 13th
Rizin
Kyoji Horiguchi (23-2) vs Ian McCall (13-6-1) – Rizin 10 – May 6th
