Recap of Ozzie's final Ravens draft and UDFA signings

If this truly is Ozzie Newsome’s swan song as GM of the Ravens, he did well.

RAVENS 2018 DRAFT CHOICES

Round 1: No. 25 Round 4: No. 132
TE Hayden Hurst WR Jaleel Scott
Round 1: No. 32 Round 5: No. 162
 QB Lamar Jackson WR Jordan Lasley
Round 3: No. 83 Round 6: No. 190
 OT Orlando Brown Jr. S DeShon Elliott
Round 3: No. 86 Round 6: No. 212
 TE Mark Andrews OT Greg Senat
Round 4: No. 118 Round 6: No. 215
 CB Anthony Averett C Bradley Bozeman
Round 4: No. 122 Round 7: No. 238
 ILB Kenny Young DL Zach Sieler

Baltimore’s front office, scouts and staff members gave Ozzie Newsome a standing ovation after his final draft pick as the Ravens general manager.

After turning in the final selection in the seventh round and making the call to defensive end Zach Sieler of small-school Ferris State, Newsome received a long and loud standing ovation from everyone in the room, including scouts, coaches and other front-office personnel that packed into the room.

Newsome has been the only general manager the Ravens have ever known – 22 years. He’ll be replaced by his longtime understudy, Eric DeCosta, next year, but will remain in an advisory role with the team.

After Newsome made the final pick, he hugged Head Coach John Harbaugh, President Dick Cass, Owner Steve Bisciotti and DeCosta with a huge smile and glassy eyes.

“Yes, it was emotional. The kid [Sieler] told me he was going to make me proud. That was a good part of it,” Newsome said minutes later at a press conference.

“Even though there’s some finality with that, there’s not finality with what I’m going to continue to do as a Baltimore Raven.”

