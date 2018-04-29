Ref wipes out, takes a spill during Jets-Predators game

Being a referee is a dangerous job, as we learned during Sunday’s Jets-Predators game at Bridgestone Arena.

The home team was clinging to a 4-3 lead with just over one minute remaining, but the visitors had an extra attacker. P.K. Subban and Paul Stastny got tangled up, and they ended up taking out an official while fighting for position.

Jets taking out referees! pic.twitter.com/gQUw41iSue — Born Salty (@cjzero) April 30, 2018

The ref, to his credit, got right back up and continued to do his job without fail. As for the Jets, they scored to tie the game just seconds later, and overtime followed soon after.