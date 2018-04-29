WATCH: Jonathan Marchessault, Knights hosed by controversial call to overturn goal

The Golden Knights did not lead by a touchdown in the third period of Saturday’s game against the Sharks.

No, instead, this particular contest at T-Mobile Arena went quite differently, as the Sharks showed a ton of resolve, scoring three goals in the second period, only for the Knights to force overtime.

The Sharks got fairly lucky, though, as the Knights nearly won the game in overtime, they just didn’t receive credit for it. It happened in the first overtime period, when Jonathan Marchessault was whistled for interfering with Sharks netminder Martin Jones, on a play during which the puck ended up in the net.

Was there enough contact here for the goal to be overturned? You be the judge.

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT IN OVERTIME! THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS WIN… OR NOT? GOALIE INTERFERENCE IS CALLED AND THE GAME CONTINUES!#VegasBorn 3 – 3 #SJSharks (@GoldenKnights Lead Series 1-0) pic.twitter.com/NX4Cufi8bw — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 29, 2018

The potential game-winner was waved off for interference, and the Sharks went on to win 4-3 in the period that followed.