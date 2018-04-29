Will Tom Wilson be Suspended?

My prediction, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be getting a call from the NHL’s Department of Players Safety. Or at least he should.

During the second period of game two, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin left the game with an apparent upper-body injury after a violent collision with Washington Capitals forwards Wilson and Alex Ovechkin.

From the video above, you can see that Wilson’s left shoulder makes solid contact with Dumoulin’s head. Dumoulin went down the tunnel and didn’t return to the game. There was no penalty called on the play.

During the second intermission, NBC hockey analyst Keith Jones had this to say about the hit in question.

“I think they got it right,” Jones said. “I mean this is a tough one. We looked at it in slow motion a number of times. But you’ll see Dumoulin turn there. Wilson is pursuing him from behind. By definition of the rule, Wilson does not have the ability to turn away from the hit. He’s already committed to it.”

Do you think that Wilson deserves a suspension, and if so, how long? For those that are wondering, Wilson is a repeat offender and has been suspended twice by the NHL and also fined for his on-ice behavior.

Oct 12, 2017 Missed 4 games (suspended by nhl).

Oct 03, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 4 games.

Oct 03, 2017 Fined $97,560 by the NHL.

Sep 23, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 2 preseason games.

Apr 29, 2016 Fined $2,403 by the NHL.

Mar 27, 2015 Fined $2,000 by the NHL.