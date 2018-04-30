Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
April update: AKA increases it’s lead.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: April Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|6
|0
|2
|0
|18
|2
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|1
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4
|10
|303 Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|6
|RVCA Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Alliance MMA
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Black House
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|10
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|10
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|MMA Lab
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|NR
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|CSW
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Entram Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Fortis MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Glory MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|58
|Long Island MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Power MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|Shark Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Tristar
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|NR
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|10
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|64
|58
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|10
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|71
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Higher Level MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Nova Uniao
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|NR
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|71
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|71
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|10
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64
|58
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|71
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|58
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|China Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Our Town MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Phalanx MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Syndicate MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Team Alpha Male
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|NR
|The Training Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|71
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|80
|119
|Xtreme Couture
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|138
|128
|Jackson-Wink
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|1
|-3
|138
|58
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|1
|-3
|140
|119
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|119
|Factory X
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|119
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|NR
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|119
|SBG Ireland
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|119
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|140
|119
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|147
|119
|American Top Team
|0.474
|9
|10
|0
|1
|-5
|147
|128
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|149
|119
|Kings MMA
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|150
|130
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|2
|-12
