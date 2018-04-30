The Dallas Cowboys 2018 Draft Class is a wrap. Let’s take a look at the whole draft class as a whole with some sights and sounds from AT&T Stadium.
- Round 1: Leighton Vander Esch, LB
- Round 2: Connor Williams, OG
- Round 3: Michael Gallup, WR
- Round 4: Dorance Armstrong, DE
- Round 4: Dalton Schultz, TE
- Round 5: Mike White, QB
- Round 6: Traded for Tavon Austin, WR, LA Rams
- Round 6: Chris Covington, LB
- Round 6: Cedrick Wilson, WR
- Round 7: Bo Scarbrough, RB
