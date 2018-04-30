Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys 2018 Draft Class is a wrap. Let’s take a look at the whole draft class as a whole with some sights and sounds from AT&T Stadium.

  • Round 1: Leighton Vander Esch, LB
  • Round 2: Connor Williams, OG
  • Round 3: Michael Gallup, WR
  • Round 4: Dorance Armstrong, DE
  • Round 4: Dalton Schultz, TE
  • Round 5: Mike White, QB
  • Round 6: Traded for Tavon Austin, WR, LA Rams
  • Round 6: Chris Covington, LB
  • Round 6: Cedrick Wilson, WR
  • Round 7: Bo Scarbrough, RB

Click play for the full breakdown.

Enjoy the latest release!

