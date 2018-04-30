Crazy predictions for the 2018 QB Draft Class

(Editors note: this is an original piece posted days before the NFL Draft, however, it was posted on the old site. I have copied and pasted it to the new platform.)

Much like last year, this article is meant to be a loose piece, with crazy, fantasy, but also reasonable predictions about where some of the quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class could and maybe, should end up.

Here, I am presenting more “I would like to see this team draft” mock ups. Last year, I was money on Davis Webb. I share:

Davis Webb….goes to the NY Giants at 55. Eli is 36, and at some point, the Giants are going to need to start building for the future. You add Beckham Jr. and Shepard with a young QB like Webb, and you have a solid foundation for the next 6-8 years in New York.

One out of eight isn’t too bad. I’ll take it! But this year, we shoot for the moon and hope we can land at least one again.

I begin…

Sam Darnold….goes to Cleveland at #1. This pick makes too much sense to not happen. Darnold has a big arm, he’s what Colin Cowherd likes to call “thick”, and above all, he doesn’t have as many question marks as you have with Josh Rosen (durability) or Josh Allen (competition).

Josh Allen…goes to the NY Jets at #3. Allen is a solid fit for a Jets team that is looking for a franchise quarterback, and they made that move clear when they swapped draft spots with the Colts, going from 6th to 3rd, all but assuring themselves one of the top passers in the NFL Draft. Allen is that guy.

Baker Mayfield…goes to Denver at #5. Mayfield falls right into Denver’s lap with the 5th overall pick. In this scenario, John Elway gets a quarterback who has the same fire, passion, and charisma that Elway had. The competitiveness of Mayfield can be invigorating for a team, and seeing that they’ll have to go up against Patrick Mahomes for the next couple of years, why not get a QB that can battle him and Derek Carr for the division.

Josh Rosen…goes to Buffalo at #6. Here, the Bills make a trade with the Colts and take Rosen, who has fallen a little bit because of durability concerns. The Bills have more than enough ammo to move up in the first round (hold two first round picks), and they make the move when Rosen falls past Denver at 5.

Lamar Jackson…goes to Arizona at #15. Assuming Rosen is at 6, Arizona might try to trade up to get him, but if they can’t, it’s hard to pass on a potential game changer like Lamar Jackson, who goes from being a Louisville Cardinal to an Arizona Cardinal, and getting plugged in his rookie season to toss to Larry Fitzgerald. The NFC West is gonna be so much fun to watch with Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, Goff, and now Lamar Jackson.

Mason Rudolph…goes to New Orleans at #91. The Saints are a Super Bowl team who had one of the best drafts you will ever see last year. But Brees is 39-years old, and at some point, they are going to need to groom someone for the future. Rudolph could go in the 1st round at pick 27 also to the Saints.

Luke Falk…goes to New England at #95. I don’t know if Falk is the future of the Patriots or not, but I equate this pick to what the 49ers did last year by moving up and getting CJ Beathard. Falk could be this year’s Beathard. Miami could be another team to get Falk.

Kyle Lauletta…goes to New England at #198. Wait what? The Patriots are drafting two quarterbacks? Yes! It’s worked in the past for teams, and it will work for the Patriots. Lauletta has all the goods to play in the NFL, and put in the right system, he could turn out to be a solid quarterback. In an offense run by Josh McDaniels, he’s a solid fit late in the draft.

Mike White…goes to Miami at #227. White is a developmental project for Adam Gase who can develop White in case Ryan Tannehill misses time.

Kurt Benkert….goes to Atlanta at #256. The final pick of the draft, Mr. Irrelevant, two years in a row, is a quarterback. Benkert gets to hang with fellow Virginia alum-Matt Schaub during the offseason.